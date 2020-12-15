Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Levante 2020- Griezmann, Coutinho, Aitor Fernandez

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barcelona vs Levante on December 13, 2020 from the big Spanish newspapers. Barca edged the clash 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s second half strike.

Sport player ratings Barca-Levante December 13, 2020

Sport thought there wasn’t much to choose between Barcelona and Levante on the day. They also thought opposition keeper Aitor Fernandez had a fine game under the sticks for Levante.

Diario AS player ratings FCB Levante December 2020

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barcelona-Levante 2020