Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Levante 2020- Griezmann, Coutinho, Aitor Fernandez

By Soccer Blog | Dec 15, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barcelona vs Levante on December 13, 2020 from the big Spanish newspapers. Barca edged the clash 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s second half strike.

Sport player ratings Barca-Levante December 13, 2020

Sport thought there wasn’t much to choose between Barcelona and Levante on the day. They also thought opposition keeper Aitor Fernandez had a fine game under the sticks for Levante.

Barca 1-0 Levante 2020 Sport Newspaper Player Ratings

Diario AS player ratings FCB Levante December 2020

Barcelona vs Levante 2020 Player Ratings AS

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barcelona-Levante 2020

Barca vs Levante Player Ratings Mundo 2020

