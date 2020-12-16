Slaven Bilic West Brom Managerial Record & Stats | List of Bilic WBA Wins & Losses in 2019-20 & 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion have officially sacked manager Slaven Bilic today (December 16, 2020). He joined WBA as manager on 13 June, 2019 and helped the Baggies win promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019/20 season.

What was Slaven Bilic’s Premier League record as WBA manager?

Bilic PL record as WBA manager in 2020/21 season

Matches 13- W1, D4, L8, GS10, GA26 (7 points at 0.54 points per match)

What was Bilic’s 2020/21 record as West Brom manager?

Apart from the 13 Premier League games, Bilic also managed WBA in 2 Cup games in the 20/21 season- a 3-0 win over Harrogate and a 2-2 draw against Brentford (which they lost 5-4 on penalties)

So in 2020/21 overall record, Matches 15- W2, D4, L9

Which was West Brom’s only Premier League win under Bilic in the current 20/21 season?

WBA’s only EPL win with Bilic in charge was their 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in November 2020.

What was Bilic’s record in the 19/20 Championship season as Albion manager?

Games 46- W22, D17, L7, GS77, GA43 (83 points at 1.80 points per match)

The 1.80 points per match in the Championship vs 0.54 points in the Premier League paints a story in itself.

Including cup games in 19/20- Matches 50- W24, D17, L9

How many games did Bilic manage overall as WBA manager and win/loss stats?

Including 19/20 and 20/21 (and Cup games), Bilic had this record- Matches 65- Won 26, Drawn 21, Lost 18