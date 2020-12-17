xG Liverpool Tottenham 1.09-1.40 December 2020 | Expected Goals Stats, Chances & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for Liverpool vs Tottenhamon December 16, 2020. A crunch game where Spurs edged the Reds on xG in terms of quality of chances created- not often that happens given the attacking prowess of Jurgen Klopp’s side.
xG Liverpool 1.09-1.40 Tottenham (Actual score LFC 2-1 Tottenham)
xG of individual goals in LFC vs Spurs 2-1
1-0 Salah goal xG 0.10
1-1 Son goal xG 0.28
2-1 Firmino goal xG 0.12
Key notable chances and their xG in LFC THFC
11th minute Firmino header chance xG 0.04- saved by Lloris
21st minute Salah chance xG 0.09- at Lloris
29th minute Curtis Jones chance xG 0.10- saved by Lloris
41st minute Mane chance xG 0.07- at Lloris
46th minute Bergwijn chance xG 0.35- shoots wide
63rd minute Bergwijn chance xG 0.19- hits post
63rd minute Kane chance xG 0.44- from corner
67th minute Firmino chance xG 0.09- in space in box, but straight at Lloris
73rd minute Mane chance xG 0.06- lovely turn in box, but hits bar
Full time post match stats for comparison LFC 2 Tottenham 1 2020
