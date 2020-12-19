xG Crystal Palace Liverpool 0.46-2.86 December 19 2020 | Expected Goals Stats CPFC v LFC Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on 19 December, 2020. Liverpool won this clash 7-0– their biggest away top flight win, with Firmino and Mo Salah scoring two each. The Reds were ruthless, as this shots map and FT stats chart shows us. 8 shots on target for LFC, and seven goals!

xG Palace 0.46-2.86 Liverpool (Actual score CPFC 0-7 Liverpool)

xG of individual goals in Palace vs Liverpool 0-7

0-1 Minamino goal xG 0.35

0-2 Mane goal xG 0.09

0-3 Firmino goal xG 0.64

0-4 Henderson goal xG 0.04

0-5 Firmino second goal xG 0.41

0-6 Salah first goal xG 0.38

0-7 Salah second goal xG 0.02

Not much by way of chances for Palace, but their best chance was in the 28th minute for Ayew (xG 0.32). Palace had five shots including one Milivojevic shot from near half way (xG 0.01)

Full time post match stats CPFC 0-7 LFC for comparison