Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Valencia 2-2 December 19 2020

Here is a look at how some of the Spanish papers rated Barca and Valencia’s players following their 2-2 draw on December 19, 2020. Messi and Ronald Araujo scored for Barcelona while Diakhaby and Maxi Gomez netted for VCF.

Sport player ratings Barca vs Valencia December 2020

Sport gave VCF a team rating of 6.8/10, well above Barcelona’s 5.5/10

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barcelona=VCF

Four stars for Araujo, who was the pick of Barca’s players in Mundo’s eyes. The paper also thought Javi Gracia did a better job as manager in comparison to Ronald Koeman here.

Diario AS player ratings Barcelona 2 Valencia 2

The AS paper thought the likes of Busquets, Griezmann and Braithwaite didn’t deserve a player rating at all!