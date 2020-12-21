xG West Brom Aston Villa 0.04-2.45 December 2020 | Expected Goals Stats WBA AVFC Full Time Post Match Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for West Brom vs Aston Villa on December 20, 2020. The expected goals statistics make for rather painful viewing if you’re a WBA fan- even more so when you consider this was a Midlands derby, and shows the magnitude of the task that new boss Sam Allardyce has on his hands following the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

xG WBA 0.04-2.45 Aston Villa (Actual score West Brom 0-3 AVFC)

Shots map and individual goal xG values

0-1 El Ghazi goal xG 0.54

0-2 Traore goal xG 0.13

0-3 El Ghazi penalty goal xG 0.80

West Brom had only one shot on target in the entire game! (Matt Phillips in the 40th minute- xG 0.04).

Full time post match stats West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa December 2020