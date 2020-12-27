xG Arsenal Chelsea 2.02-2.46 | Expected Goals Post Match Stats & Shots Map AFC v CFC Boxing Day 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for Arsenal vs Chelsea on December 26, 2020. Arsenal won this clash 3-1 thanks to superb individual goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka. Both teams had a penalty each- Arsenal converted theirs, while Jorginho missed his spot kick.

xG Arsenal 2.02-2.46 Chelsea (Actual score Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea)

xG of individual goals in Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1

1-0 Laca pen xG 0.80

2-0 Xhaka goal xG 0.05

3-0 Saka goal xG 0.03

3-1 Abraham goal xG 0.48

Full time post match stats Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea December 2020 for comparison