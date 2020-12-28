xG Aston Villa Crystal Palace 4.85-0.95 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Post Match Stats AVFC CPFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Villa vs Palace on December 26, 2020. Ten man Villa won the game 3-0, but their expected goals value was far higher than even Liverpool in their 7-0 away win against Palace last weekend and even more than the Man Utd xG in their 6-2 triumph over Leeds. Villa had also restricted Midlands rivals West Brom to a xG of of just 0.04 in their last game.

xG Aston Villa 4.85-0.95 Crystal Palace Shots Map (Actual score AVFC 3-0 CPFC)

xG of individual goals in Villa vs Palace 3-0

1-0 Traore goal xG 0.78

2-0 Hause goal xG 0.60

3-0 El Ghazi goal 0.09

Full time post match stats AVFC v Palace Boxing Day 2020 for comparison