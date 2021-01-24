Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Alaves vs Real Madrid 2021- How did Hazard, Kroos & co perform?

By Soccer Blog | Jan 24, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers from Alaves vs Real Madrid on January 23, 2021. Eden Hazard and Casemiro scored a goal apiece for Real while Karim Benzema bagged a brace. Joselu scored Alaves’ only goal of the evening.

Diario AS player ratings CD Alaves RMA 1-4

Alaves Real Madrid Player Ratings 2021 AS Newspaper

Mundo Deportivo paper player ratings Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid 2021

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid Player Ratings Mundo Deportivo

Diario Sport ratings Alaves-Real Madrid

A 6.6/10 team rating for Real as compared to a 4.4/10 for Alaves. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric the best Real Madrid players according to Sport (both with a 8/10)

Alaves v Real Madrid 2021 Player Ratings Sport Diario

