Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Alaves vs Real Madrid 2021- How did Hazard, Kroos & co perform?

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers from Alaves vs Real Madrid on January 23, 2021. Eden Hazard and Casemiro scored a goal apiece for Real while Karim Benzema bagged a brace. Joselu scored Alaves’ only goal of the evening.

Diario AS player ratings CD Alaves RMA 1-4

Mundo Deportivo paper player ratings Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid 2021

Diario Sport ratings Alaves-Real Madrid

A 6.6/10 team rating for Real as compared to a 4.4/10 for Alaves. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric the best Real Madrid players according to Sport (both with a 8/10)