Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Elche vs Barcelona 2021- Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong, Ter Stegen

Here is a look at how the big Spanish newspapers rated the players from Elche vs Barca on January 24, 2021. Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig were on target for Ronald Koeman’s men as they prevailed 2-0. Most of the papers also liked the performances of both goalkeepers, with Marc Andre Ter Stegen and his opposite number Edgar Badia also rated highly

Diario Sport player ratings Elche 0-2 Barcelona 2021

Ter Stegen the standout with his 9/10 player rating, while Barca as a team got a rating of 6.3/10 as opposed to Elche’s 5.6/10.

AS newspaper player ratings Elche-FCB

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Elche v Barcelona