Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Elche vs Barcelona 2021- Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong, Ter Stegen

By Soccer Blog | Jan 25, 2021

Here is a look at how the big Spanish newspapers rated the players from Elche vs Barca on January 24, 2021. Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig were on target for Ronald Koeman’s men as they prevailed 2-0. Most of the papers also liked the performances of both goalkeepers, with Marc Andre Ter Stegen and his opposite number Edgar Badia also rated highly

Diario Sport player ratings Elche 0-2 Barcelona 2021

Ter Stegen the standout with his 9/10 player rating, while Barca as a team got a rating of 6.3/10 as opposed to Elche’s 5.6/10.

Elche vs Barca Player Ratings January 2021

AS newspaper player ratings Elche-FCB

Elche Barcelona Player Ratings 2021 AS Newspaper

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Elche v Barcelona

Elche 0-2 Barca Player Ratings Mundo Deportivo Paper 2021

