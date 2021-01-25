Frank Lampard Chelsea Manager Stats | List of games & Lampard CFC Managerial Record

Here is a look at all the games managed by Frank Lampard during his stint as Chelsea manager.

What was Lampard’s first game as Chelsea manager?

Frank Lampard’s first match as Chelsea manager was a 4-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 11, 2019 (the first round of the 2019/20 Premier League season)

Which was the last Chelsea game managed by Frank Lampard?

Lampard’s last game as Chelsea manager was their 3-0 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on January 24, 2021. His last league game as CFC manager was their 2-0 loss to Leicester City on January 19, 2021.

What was Lampard’s overall record as Chelsea manager

Managed 84- Won 44, Drawn 17, Lost 23, Win percentage 52.39%

Goals scored 163, Goals conceded 106

What was Lampard’s Premier League record as CFC manager?

Managed 57- Won 28, Drawn 11, Lost 18.

Goals scored 102, Goals conceded 77, 1.67 points per game.

List of games managed by Frank Lampard at Chelsea

2020/21 season games managed by Lampard

2019-2020 season Chelsea games Lampard managerial record