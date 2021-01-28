xG Man Utd Sheffield United 1.21-0.62 January 2021 | Full time post match stats & Shots map MUFC SUFC

By Soccer Blog | Jan 28, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Man Utd vs Sheffield United on January 27, 2021. It pitted the league leaders against the bottom dwellers, and the latter, unbelievably, came away with all three points.

xG Man Utd 1.21-0.62 Sheffield United (Actual score MU 1-2 SHU)

1-0 Bryan goal xG 0.23
1-1 Maguire goal xG 0.12
1-2 Burke goal xG 0.22

xG Manchester United Sheffield United 2021

Full time post match stats for comparison- United dominate the game

MUFC stats on the left, Sheff Utd on the right

Post Match Stats MU SUFC 2021

