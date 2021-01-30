xG Bayern Munich Hoffenheim 1.64-2.01 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map FCB TSG 1899

By Soccer Blog | Jan 30, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim on January 30, 2021. Bayern won this game 4-1, but the expected goals stats and shots map have an interesting story to tell. Hansi Flick’s men obviously more clinical in front of goal than TSG 1899.

xG Bayern Munchen 1.64-2.01 Hoffenheim (Actual score Bayern 4-1 TSG 1899)

Not often that you see Bayern beaten on xG by their opponents despite winning the game, but this was one such rare occasion.

xG Bayern Munich Hoffenheim 2021

xG of individual goals in Bayern 4-1 Hoffenheim

1-0 Boateng goal xG 0.08
2-0 Muller goal xG 0.05
2-1 Kramaric goal xG 0.49
3-1 Lewandowski goal xG 0.59
4-1 Gnabry goal xG 0.40

Some other key Hoffenheim chances not taken

Bebou 8th minute- xG 0.40
Bebou 26th minute- xG 0.43

FT post match stats (Bayern 4-1 Hoffenheim, FC Bayern stats on the left, TSG on the right)

Full time post match stats Bayern 4-1 Hoffenheim 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites