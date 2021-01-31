xG Arsenal Manchester United 0.90-1.79 January 2021 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map Arsenal MU

By Soccer Blog | Jan 31, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Arsenal v Man Utd on January 30, 2021. The game ended in a goalless draw, with Martin Odegaard making his debut for the Gunners as a late replacement for Emile-Smith Rowe

xG Arsenal 0.90-1.79 Man Utd Shots Map (Actual score Arsenal 0-0 Man United)

xG Arsenal Manchester United 2021

The two biggest chances of the game both fell to Edinson Cavani (58th minute xG 0.61 and 89th minute xG 0.51)

Full time post match stats Arsenal vs MU (AFC on left, MUFC on right)

Full time post match stats Arsenal MU 2021

