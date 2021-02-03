xG Manchester United Southampton 9-0 February 2021 | Shots Map & Expected Goals Stats MU Saints

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) and full time stats from Man Utd vs Southampton on 2 February, 2021. United won this game 9-0, equalling their biggest ever league win. Poor Saints finished the game with nine men following red cards to Jankowitz and Bednarek.
xG Man United 4.98-0.50 Southampton shots map (Actual score Man Utd 9-0 Saints)
1-0 Wan Bissaka goal xG 0.59
2-0 Rashford goal xG 0.43
3-0 Bednarek own goal so no xG
4-0 Cavani goal xG 0.40
5-0 Martial goal xG 0.35
6-0 McTominay goal xG 0.04
7-0 Bruno penalty goal xG 0.80
8-0 Martial goal xG 0.58
9-0 Dan James goal xG 0.57
Full time post match stats MU Southampton (MUFC on the left, Saints on the right)
