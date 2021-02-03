xG Manchester United Southampton 9-0 February 2021 | Shots Map & Expected Goals Stats MU Saints

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) and full time stats from Man Utd vs Southampton on 2 February, 2021. United won this game 9-0, equalling their biggest ever league win. Poor Saints finished the game with nine men following red cards to Jankowitz and Bednarek.

xG Man United 4.98-0.50 Southampton shots map (Actual score Man Utd 9-0 Saints)

1-0 Wan Bissaka goal xG 0.59

2-0 Rashford goal xG 0.43

3-0 Bednarek own goal so no xG

4-0 Cavani goal xG 0.40

5-0 Martial goal xG 0.35

6-0 McTominay goal xG 0.04

7-0 Bruno penalty goal xG 0.80

8-0 Martial goal xG 0.58

9-0 Dan James goal xG 0.57

Full time post match stats MU Southampton (MUFC on the left, Saints on the right)