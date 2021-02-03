xG Manchester United Southampton 9-0 February 2021 | Shots Map & Expected Goals Stats MU Saints

By Soccer Blog | Feb 3, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) and full time stats from Man Utd vs Southampton on 2 February, 2021. United won this game 9-0, equalling their biggest ever league win. Poor Saints finished the game with nine men following red cards to Jankowitz and Bednarek.

xG Man United 4.98-0.50 Southampton shots map (Actual score Man Utd 9-0 Saints)

xG Manchester United 9-0 Southampton 2021

1-0 Wan Bissaka goal xG 0.59
2-0 Rashford goal xG 0.43
3-0 Bednarek own goal so no xG
4-0 Cavani goal xG 0.40
5-0 Martial goal xG 0.35
6-0 McTominay goal xG 0.04
7-0 Bruno penalty goal xG 0.80
8-0 Martial goal xG 0.58
9-0 Dan James goal xG 0.57

Full time post match stats MU Southampton (MUFC on the left, Saints on the right)

Full time post match stats Man Utd vs Southampton 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites