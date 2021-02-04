Spanish Newspaper player ratings Granada 3-5 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2021- Messi, Umtiti, de Jong, Alba, Griezmann

Here is a look at the player ratings for Granada vs Barcelona in the Copa del Rey from the big Spanish newspapers. Barca staged a fine comeback from 2-0 down to win 5-3 in extra time, with Griezmann and Jordi Alba playing key roles.

Sport player ratings Granada-Barca Copa del Rey February 2021

AS Newspaper ratings Granada v Barcelona Copa

As thought Umtiti didn’t deserve a player rating.

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Granada vs Barca 3-5 Spanish Cup