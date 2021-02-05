xg Tottenham Chelsea February 4 2021 | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map Spurs CFC

By Soccer Blog | Feb 5, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Tottenham vs Chelsea on February 4, 2021. It pitted Jose Mourinho’s Spurs against Thomas Tuchel’s CFC, and the latter emerged victorious, thanks to a Jorginho penalty midway through the first half. Both sides had exactly two shots on target.

xG Tottenham 0.62-2.21 Chelsea (Actual score Spurs 0-1 CFC)

0-1 Chelsea Jorginho penalty xG 0.80

xG Tottenham vs Chelsea February 2021

Full time post match stats Spurs v Chelsea for comparison

Full time post match stats Spurs vs Chelsea 2021

