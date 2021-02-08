xG Liverpool Man City 1.19-3.19 February 7 2021 | Shots Map LFC MCFC & Expected Goals Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Liverpool vs Man City on 7 February, 2021. Liverpool lost three consecutive home league games for the first time in nearly six decades as City won 4-1. Both sides had a penalty each- Ilkay Gundogan missed his, but Mo Salah was successful with his attempt.

xG Liverpool 1.19-3.19 Man City (Actual score LFC 1-4 Manchester City)

0-1 Gundogan goal xG 0.70

1-1 Salah penalty goal xG 0.80

1-2 second Gundogan goal xG 0.70

1-3 Sterling goal xG 0.53

1-4 Foden goal xG 0.06 (powerful shot, but Alisson positioning not the best)

Other notable chances- Mane 24th minute xG 0.08 (header over bar), Foden 49th minute xG 0.37 (saved shot in the same move that ended in the first Gundogan goal) and Gundogan 37th minute missed penalty xG 0.80

Full time post match stats for comparison (LFC 1-4 Man City)

City clearly the more clinical of the two sides, but their chances were also virtually unmissable, with the exception of Foden’s screamer.