Here is a look at the xG stats for Leicester vs Liverpool on 13 February, 2021. Leicester won the game 3-1, but the xG scoreboard shows there wasn’t much to choose between the two sides in the game.



xG Leicester 2.05-2.22 Liverpool (Actual scoring Leicester 3-1 LFC)

0-1 Salah goal xG 0.06

1-1 Maddison goal xG 0.08

2-1 Vardy goal xG 0.64

3-1 Barnes goal xG 0.45

Post match stats Leicester 3-1 LFC