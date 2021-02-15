GIF Video Nader Mohammadi Somersault Throw in vs Persepolis 2021 for Paykan | Longest ever throw in?

By Soccer Blog | Feb 15, 2021

This Nader Mohammadi throw in vs Persepolis (GIF VIDEO BELOW) was a stunning somersault throw in for Paykan in their Iranian league clash over the weekend. We’re not sure if this Paykan somersault throw-in is the longest ever in terms of distance, but it must be right up there! Must watch stuff. Paykan won the game 1-0.

Nader Mohammadi somersault throw-in Paykan Persepolis game | Unique technique

1 Comment so far
  1. AB February 15, 2021 1:49 pm

    Big Sam and Tony Pulis salivating at the thought of having this player in their team!

