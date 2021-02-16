Women’s Champions League Round of 16 Draw 2020-2021 | UWCL Ro16 Draw- City Women v Fiorentina

The draw for the Round of 16 of the UWCL 2020/21 season has been conducted today (February 16, 2021), with Man City Women taking on Fiorentina and Chelsea Women drawn against Atletico Madrid. The CFC Women-Atleti Femenino fixture means we will have the same fixture at the Round of 16 stage in both the mens’ and womens’ competition this 20/21 season.
UWCL Round of 16 Draw Result- 2020/21 season
Wolfsburg Women vs LSK Kvinner FK
Barcelona Femeni vs Fortuna Hjorring
Rosengard vs SKN St Polten
BIIK Kazygurt vs Bayern Munich
Man City Women vs Fiorentina
Sparta Praha vs PSG Feminine
Lyon Feminine vs Brondby
Chelsea Women vs Atletico Madrid Femenino
BIIK Kazygurt vs Bayern Frauen was also played at the same stage of the UWCL in the 19/20 edition- Bayern won that tie 7-0 on aggregate.
Last year’s winners Lyon will play Brondby, while runners up Wolfsburg Women will take on Norwegian side LSK Kvinner FK.
