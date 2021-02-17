Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona 1-4 PSG 2021 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Here is a look at the big Spanish and French paper player ratings for Barca vs PSG on 16 February, 2021. The UCL Round of 16 first leg clash was won 4-1 by Paris SG, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat trick and Moise Kean also netting from a header. Lionel Messi scored Barca’s opener from the penalty spot.

L’Equipe player ratings Barca vs PSG 2021

PSG were almost twice as good as Barca in the eyes of L’Equipe, getting a 6.9/10 team rating versus the 3.5 for FCB. Sergino Dest the worst Barca player on the evening in their eyes with a 2/10. L’Equipe gave Mbappe a 9/10 rating for his performance. Lionel Messi and Ter Stegen the highest rated Barca players (both with a 5/10)

Diario Sport paper ratings Barca 1 Paris SG 4 UCL

Diario AS ratings FCB Paris St Germain 16 February 2021

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint Germain