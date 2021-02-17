List of 0-0 Draws in the 2020-21 Champions League | Goalless draws in UCL 20-21 season

Here is a list of games that finished 0-0 (games without a goal) in the 2020/21 Champions League season. Only games from the competition proper (group stage and further) have been included (so no qualifiers)

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla (October 20, 2020- Group E)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan (October 27, 2020- Group B)

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow (November 25, 2020- Group A)

Porto 0-0 Man City (December 1, 2020- Group C)

Inter Milan 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (December 9, 2020- Group B)

There were five 0-0 draws in the group stages- Chelsea v Sevilla, Shakhtar v Inter, Atleti v Lokomotiv, Porto v Man City, and Inter v Shakhtar. So 5 goalless draws from the 96 group games in total- two from Group B (both involving Shakhtar) and one each from Groups A, C and E respectively.

Which was the first 0-0 draw of the 20-21 UCL tournament?

It was the Chelsea-Sevilla game in Group E, played in MD1.

Last updated on February 17, 2021