“Mbappuleo”- Spanish Newspaper Frontpage Headline & reaction to Barcelona 1-4 PSG February 2021

Here is a look at some frontpage headline and reaction from the Spanish newspapers on 17 February, 2021 following Barcelona’s 4-1 loss at the Nou Camp to Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick for PSG, and dominated the morning paper covers, as can be seen below.

Mundo Deportivo paper reaction to Barcelona 1-4 Paris SG February 2021

Diario AS headline today after Barca-PSG game

Diario Sport cover page after Barcelona vs PSG First Leg 2021

Marca Spain newspaper front page 17 February, 2021

L’Equipe France paper frontpage reaction to PSG beating Barcelona 2021

