“Mbappuleo”- Spanish Newspaper Frontpage Headline & reaction to Barcelona 1-4 PSG February 2021

By Soccer Blog | Feb 17, 2021

Here is a look at some frontpage headline and reaction from the Spanish newspapers on 17 February, 2021 following Barcelona’s 4-1 loss at the Nou Camp to Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick for PSG, and dominated the morning paper covers, as can be seen below.

Mundo Deportivo paper reaction to Barcelona 1-4 Paris SG February 2021

Mundo Deportivo Reaction Mbappuleo

Diario AS headline today after Barca-PSG game

Diario Diario AS Newspaper Headline 17 February 2021 Barca PSG

Diario Sport cover page after Barcelona vs PSG First Leg 2021

Sport Newspaper Cover After Barca 1-4 PSG February 2021

Marca Spain newspaper front page 17 February, 2021

Marca Paper Headline After Barcelona 1-4 PSG 2021

L’Equipe France paper frontpage reaction to PSG beating Barcelona 2021

L'Equipe Frontpage Cover Barcelona vs PSG First Leg

Also check out xG stats for Barcelona vs PSG First Leg as well as Spain newspaper player ratings for Barca 1-4 Paris SG.

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites