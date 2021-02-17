xG RB Leipzig Liverpool 1.15-1.45 February 2021 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map RBL LFC Champions League First Leg

By Soccer Blog | Feb 17, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Leipzig vs Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. LFC won 2-0, with Leipzig their own worst enemies- two defensive errors that lead to both Liverpool goals.

xG Leipzig 1.15-1.45 Liverpool (Actual score RB Leipzig 0-2 LFC)

xG Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League 2021 First Leg

xG of individual goals in RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 0-2

53rd minute Salah goal xG 0.33- pounces on wayward Sabitzer backpass as Klostermann slips and scores
58th minute Mane goal xG 0.35- Mukiele error & slip on long ball, Mane takes advantage

Some other good chances in Leipzig v Liverpool (didn’t result in a goal)

15th minute Salah chance xG 0.26– attempts to chip, saved by Gulacsi
24th minute Mane chance xG 0.13– jumps for header while tussling with defender, heads over bar
32nd minute Robertson chance xG 0.01– goes for long range with Gulacsi off line, just over

5th minute Dani Olmo chance xG 0.32– header
38th minute Olmo header chance xG 0.13– header, goes over
46th minute Nkunku chance xG 0.24– saved by Alisson
61st minute Angelino chance xG 0.05– on counter, but wide- pressure from TAA reduces space and time
63rd minute Dani Olmo chance xG 0.05– in a decent position, but shot blocked by Robertson
93rd minute Hwang Hee-Chan chance xG 0.20– wide

Full time post match stats RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool for comparison

Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites