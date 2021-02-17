xG RB Leipzig Liverpool 1.15-1.45 February 2021 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map RBL LFC Champions League First Leg

Here is a look at the xG stats for Leipzig vs Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. LFC won 2-0, with Leipzig their own worst enemies- two defensive errors that lead to both Liverpool goals.

xG Leipzig 1.15-1.45 Liverpool (Actual score RB Leipzig 0-2 LFC)

xG of individual goals in RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 0-2

53rd minute Salah goal xG 0.33- pounces on wayward Sabitzer backpass as Klostermann slips and scores

58th minute Mane goal xG 0.35- Mukiele error & slip on long ball, Mane takes advantage

Some other good chances in Leipzig v Liverpool (didn’t result in a goal)

15th minute Salah chance xG 0.26– attempts to chip, saved by Gulacsi

24th minute Mane chance xG 0.13– jumps for header while tussling with defender, heads over bar

32nd minute Robertson chance xG 0.01– goes for long range with Gulacsi off line, just over

5th minute Dani Olmo chance xG 0.32– header

38th minute Olmo header chance xG 0.13– header, goes over

46th minute Nkunku chance xG 0.24– saved by Alisson

61st minute Angelino chance xG 0.05– on counter, but wide- pressure from TAA reduces space and time

63rd minute Dani Olmo chance xG 0.05– in a decent position, but shot blocked by Robertson

93rd minute Hwang Hee-Chan chance xG 0.20– wide

Full time post match stats RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool for comparison