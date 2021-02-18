Newspaper Player Ratings Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund 2021 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sevilla vs BVB in the Champions League (Ro16, First Leg) from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Dortmund won 3-2 thanks to Haaland’s brace. Also check out xG stats for Sevilla BVB UCL first leg– it was a pretty tight game.

L’Equipe player ratings Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund First Leg 2021

Erling Haaland gets a 8/10 player rating from L’Equipe against Sevilla. Dahoud, who scored a fine goal, gets 6 while skipper Marco Reus gets a 4/10, the worst BVB player in the French newspaper’s eyes.

Diario de Sevilla Spain newspaper ratings for Sevilla Dortmund

Diario Sport player ratings Sevilla-BVB

Mundo Deportivo ratings Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Diario AS ratings Sevilla v Dortmund