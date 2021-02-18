Newspaper Player Ratings Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund 2021 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Feb 18, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sevilla vs BVB in the Champions League (Ro16, First Leg) from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Dortmund won 3-2 thanks to Haaland’s brace. Also check out xG stats for Sevilla BVB UCL first leg– it was a pretty tight game.

L’Equipe player ratings Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund First Leg 2021

Erling Haaland gets a 8/10 player rating from L’Equipe against Sevilla. Dahoud, who scored a fine goal, gets 6 while skipper Marco Reus gets a 4/10, the worst BVB player in the French newspaper’s eyes.

Sevilla Dortmund Player Ratings Champions League L'Equipe

Diario de Sevilla Spain newspaper ratings for Sevilla Dortmund

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings 2021 First leg UCL

Diario Sport player ratings Sevilla-BVB

Sevilla vs Dortmund Player Ratings 2021 Sport Paper

Mundo Deportivo ratings Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund Mundo Deportivo Paper Player Ratings 2021

Diario AS ratings Sevilla v Dortmund

Sevilla vs BVB Player Ratings 2021

