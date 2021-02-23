Predicted Lineups Lazio Bayern Champions League First Leg | Newspapers give possible starting XI for Round of 16 clash

Here is a look at the expected lineups for Lazio vs Bayern from the Italian and German papers ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 First Leg clash. Defending champions Bayern come into this game on the back of a surprise 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt while Lazio edged Sampdoria over the weekend.

Edit– actual lineups- Bild the only paper to get the Jamal Musiala inclusion right!

Bayern: Neuer, Alaba, Davies, Boateng, Sule, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Musiala, Coman, Lewandowski

Lazio: Reina, Musacchio, Acerbi, Patric, Lucas Leiva, Marusic, Lazzari, Luis Alberto, SMS, Correa, Immobile

Bild predicted lineup Lazio v Bayern First Leg 23 February, 2021

Expected starting lineups for Lazio vs Bayern Munich from Corriere dello Sport

Possible XI Lazio-Bayern Munchen from Gazzetta dello Sport

Abendzeitung Munchen newspaper probable lineups for Lazio FCB UCL Round of 16