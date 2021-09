Here is a look at the newspaper ratings for Atleti v Chelsea after their Round of 16 first leg Champions League clash. We have compiled these Atleti Chelsea player ratings from different Spanish and European newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Atleti-Chelsea UCL Round of 16 First Leg

Diario AS player ratings Atletico 0 CFC 1 Champions League

Diario Sport ratings Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea February 2021