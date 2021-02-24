Newspaper player ratings Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich UCL 2021 | Shocker for Lazio defenders- Musacchio, Patric

By Soccer Blog | Feb 24, 2021

Here is a look at how the big European newspapers (including German and Italian papers) rated Lazio and Bayern Munich’s players after their latter’s 4-1 win in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.

Bild player ratings Lazio vs Bayern Munich (6 is the worst rating, 1 is the best)

Lazio’s defenders had a shocker, with the likes of Patric and Musacchio making errors that directly gifted Bayern goals.

Bild Player Ratings Lazio vs Bayern Munich 2021

L’Equipe player ratings Lazio-Bayern Champions League First Leg

A team rating of 4.4/10 for Lazio, as opposed to the 6.7/10 for Bayern from French newspaper L’Equipe. The paper was also disappointed with the performance of referee Grinfeld, giving him a 3/10.

Lazio Bayern Player Ratings 2021 L'Equipe

Corriere della Sera Lazio 1-4 Bayern player ratings Round of 16 First Leg

Lazio player ratings vs Bayern Corriere della Sera 2021

Bayern player ratings v Lazio UCL CdS Newspaper

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean February 24, 2021 6:34 am

    Lazio their own worst enemies. That defence is not CL quality at all.

