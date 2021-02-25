Newspaper Player Ratings Atalanta Real Madrid 2021 Champions League | Referee Tobias Stieler Asensio Isco Maehle

Here is a look at how the big Spanish and European newspapers rated Atalanta and Real Madrid’s players after the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash. Real won the game 1-0 thanks to Ferland Mendy’s 86th minute goal. Atalanta had no shots on target- see xG stats for Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid Champions League

L’Equipe player ratings Atalanta vs Real Madrid 2021 February 24

A 3/10 player rating for Asensio from French newspaper L’Equipe. They were also disappointed with the performance of Tobias Stieler, giving the German referee a 4/10 rating. As a team Atalanta got a 5.1/10 rating, while Real were given a 5.2/10 rating.

Mundo Deportivo ratings Atalanta-Real Madrid Round of 16 UCL First Leg

Like L’Equipe, MD weren’t impressed with referee Stieler either. They also thought Gasperini as Atalanta manager did better than Real counterpart Zidane.

Diario AS player ratings Atalanta 0 Real Madrid 1 Champions League

AS were disappointed with the attacks of both sides- the likes of Asensio, Zapata and Muriel were all deemed not worthy of a rating.

Diario Sport Atalanta Real Madrid paper player ratings

5.5/10 team rating for Bergamo from Diario Sport, while Real Madrid got a 5.6/10