xG Arsenal Benfica 1.15-0.86 Second Leg Europa League 2021 | Shots Map Expected Goals Stats Round of 32 AFC 3-2 SLB

Here is a look at the xG stats for the second leg of Arsenal vs Benfica on February 25, 2021 in the Europa League Round of 32. Arsenal edged this clash 3-2, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring a 87th minute winner for the home side.

xG Arsenal 1.15-0.86 Benfica shots map (Actual score AFC 3-2 SLB)

1-0 Auba goal xG 0.26

1-1 Diogo Goncalves goal xG 0.06

1-2 Rafa goal xG 0.56

2-2 Tierney goal xG 0.08

3-2 Auba second goal xG 0.45

Full time post match stats Arsenal 3-2 Benfica for comparison