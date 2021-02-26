xG Arsenal Benfica 1.15-0.86 Second Leg Europa League 2021 | Shots Map Expected Goals Stats Round of 32 AFC 3-2 SLB

By Soccer Blog | Feb 26, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for the second leg of Arsenal vs Benfica on February 25, 2021 in the Europa League Round of 32. Arsenal edged this clash 3-2, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring a 87th minute winner for the home side.

xG Arsenal 1.15-0.86 Benfica shots map (Actual score AFC 3-2 SLB)

xG Arsenal Benfica Second Leg Europa League Round of 32 2021

1-0 Auba goal xG 0.26
1-1 Diogo Goncalves goal xG 0.06
1-2 Rafa goal xG 0.56
2-2 Tierney goal xG 0.08
3-2 Auba second goal xG 0.45

Full time post match stats Arsenal 3-2 Benfica for comparison

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica Full Time Post Match Stats EL 2021

