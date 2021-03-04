Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 3-0 Sevilla Copa del Rey Second Leg 2021 Semi final

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barcelona vs Sevilla in the Copa del Rey Second Leg on March 3, 2021 from the Spanish newspapers. Barca, trailing 2-0 from the first leg, won 3-2 in a dramatic tie, with a late Gerard Pique goal taking it to extra time and Ter Stegen saving a crucial penalty

Sport newspaper player ratings FCB v Sevilla CDR March 2021

Diario AS player ratings Barcelona v Sevilla Copa del Rey 2021 Second Leg

CDR player ratings Barca v Sevilla semifinal second leg