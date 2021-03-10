“Betrayed by Ronaldo” Italian Newspaper reaction to Juventus Champions League exit to Porto

By Soccer Blog | Mar 10, 2021

Here is a look at the front page headlines and reaction from the Italian newspapers following Juve’s Champions League exit at the hands of Porto on away goals.

Corriere dello Sport headline after Juve Porto (“Tradita da Ronaldo”- Betrayed by Ronaldo)

Gazzetta dello Sport frontpage after Juventus loss to Porto in 2021 Champions League

The popular GdS newspaper went with the headline “Buio Juve” (Dark Juventus), and said it was another disaster, again out in the Round of 16.

Tuttosport on March 10, 2021 after Juve-Porto exit

