Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris Saint Germain UCL QF First Leg 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munchen v Paris SG from their Champions League Quarterfinal first leg tie on April 7, 2021. We’ve taken these player ratings from both German and French newspapers. Also check out xG stats for Bayern PSG April 7 2021

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings Bayern 2-3 Paris SG

A 9/10 player rating for Kylian Mbappe from L’Equipe, and 8/10 for both Neymar and Gueye. Manuel Neuer given a 3/10 for Bayern.

Bild paper ratings Bayern v PSG April 7, 2021

6 is a bad rating, 1 is a good one in this system.

Mbappe & Neymar both get the best 1 player rating from Bild, but Draxler given a 5.