xG Bayern Munich PSG 4.36-1.64 Champions League April 7 2021 Quarterfinal First Leg | Shots Map Bayern Paris SG

By Soccer Blog | Apr 8, 2021

Click here for xG PSG vs Bayern Second Leg Champions League April 13 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Bayern Munich vs PSG (April 7, 2021- Champions League quarterfinal first leg). Bayern dominated this game in terms of shots and therefore on the xG metric, but PSG made the most of their opportunities and won 3-2 thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s brace.

xG Bayern 4.36-1.64 PSG shots map (Actual score Bayern Munchen 2-3 Paris SG)

Only 6 shots in the entire game for PSG (Bayern had 30+)

xG Bayern PSG 2021 Quarterfinal First Leg Champions League

xG of individual goals in Bayern-Paris 2-3

0-1 Mbappe first goal xG 0.31
0-2 Marquinhos goal xG 0.41
1-2 Choupo Moting goal xG 0.38
2-2 Muller goal xG 0.38
2-3 Mbappe second goal xG 0.11

Full time post match stats for comparison Bayern Munich vs PSG 2-3

Bayern 2-3 PSG Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites