xG Bayern Munich PSG 4.36-1.64 Champions League April 7 2021 Quarterfinal First Leg | Shots Map Bayern Paris SG

Here is a look at the xG stats for Bayern Munich vs PSG (April 7, 2021- Champions League quarterfinal first leg). Bayern dominated this game in terms of shots and therefore on the xG metric, but PSG made the most of their opportunities and won 3-2 thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s brace.
xG Bayern 4.36-1.64 PSG shots map (Actual score Bayern Munchen 2-3 Paris SG)
Only 6 shots in the entire game for PSG (Bayern had 30+)
xG of individual goals in Bayern-Paris 2-3
0-1 Mbappe first goal xG 0.31
0-2 Marquinhos goal xG 0.41
1-2 Choupo Moting goal xG 0.38
2-2 Muller goal xG 0.38
2-3 Mbappe second goal xG 0.11
Full time post match stats for comparison Bayern Munich vs PSG 2-3
