Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid Champions League 2021- Mendy, Kante, Hazard

By Soccer Blog | May 6, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Chelsea vs Real Madrid (Second Leg UCL SF) from the big Spanish and European newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Chelsea v Real Madrid May 5, 2021

Both goalkeepers- Edouard Mendy and Thibault Courtois, do well in L’Equipe’s ratings, but lots of 2’s for Real Madrid’s outfield players. A 3.2/10 average rating for Real, and a 2/10 manager rating for Zinedine Zidane.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2021 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS newspaper ratings Chelsea-Real Madrid

AS thought several Real Madrid players, including the likes of Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard, didn’t deserve a rating at all!

Player Ratings Chelsea Real madrid Second Leg AS 2021

Mundo Deportivo ratings CFC 2-0 Real Madrid

A four star manager rating for Thomas Tuchel, but his counterpart Zidane gets just a single star

Chelsea Real Madrid Player Ratings Champions League 2021

Diario Sport newspaper ratings CFC v RMA

N’Golo Kante the highest rated player on either side with a 9. Chelsea get a team rating of 7.2/10, with Real given a 4.3/10 from Diario Sport.

CFC 2-0 Real Madrid Player Ratings 2021 Diario Sport

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites