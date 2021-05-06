xG Chelsea Real Madrid 3.69-0.48 Champions League Semifinal Second Leg | Stats Shots Map Real CFC 2021

By Soccer Blog | May 6, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Chelsea vs Real Madrid (Champions League semifinal second leg May 5, 2021). Chelsea won the game 2-0, thus booking a final clash with Man City. Chelsea had lesser possession, but created more according to the expected goals metric, as shown in the stats below

xG Chelsea 3.69-0.48 Real Madrid shots map (Actual score Chelsea 2-0 Real)

1-0 Werner goal xG 0.66
2-0 Mount goal xG 0.68

xG Chelsea Real Madrid 2021 Champions League Semifinal Second Leg

Full time post match stats Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2-0 for comparison (CFC on left, RMA on right)

Match Stats Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid 2021 UCL May

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites