Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal 2021 UEL Semifinal Second Leg- Saka, Odegaard, Pepe

By Soccer Blog | May 7, 2021

Here is a look at the Spanish paper ratings for Arsenal v Villarreal (Europa League Second Leg Semifinal). The Yellow Submarines held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw, thus preventing an all-English Europa League final.

AS player ratings Arsenal Villarreal second leg

AS chose not to rate both Saka and Pepe. Villarreal’s defenders were praised by AS (all got 3 stars), as did Parejo in midfield.

Arsenal Villarreal Player Ratings 2021

Diario Sport player ratings Arsenal vs Villarreal May 6 2021

Sport were not impressed with the performance of Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli, but the team got an overall rating of 6.2/10, as compared to the 5.3/10 for Arsenal.

Player Ratings Arsenal Villarreal UEL Second Leg

Also check out xG stats for Arsenal Villarreal Second Leg UEL Semifinal

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites