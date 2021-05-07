Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal 2021 UEL Semifinal Second Leg- Saka, Odegaard, Pepe

Here is a look at the Spanish paper ratings for Arsenal v Villarreal (Europa League Second Leg Semifinal). The Yellow Submarines held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw, thus preventing an all-English Europa League final.

AS player ratings Arsenal Villarreal second leg

AS chose not to rate both Saka and Pepe. Villarreal’s defenders were praised by AS (all got 3 stars), as did Parejo in midfield.

Diario Sport player ratings Arsenal vs Villarreal May 6 2021

Sport were not impressed with the performance of Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli, but the team got an overall rating of 6.2/10, as compared to the 5.3/10 for Arsenal.

