xG Roma 4.47-2.02 Manchester United Second Leg Europa League Semifinal | Shots Map Expected Goals Stats ASR 3-2 MUFC

xG Roma 4.47-2.02 Manchester United Second Leg Europa League Semifinal

By Soccer Blog | May 7, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats for Roma v Man Utd (UEL semifinal, Second leg, May 6, 2021). In some ways, this was similar to the first leg in terms of xG– one team dominated on xG, but unlike the first leg when Roma let in six goals, United hung on here to progress to the final.

xG Roma 4.47-2.02 Man Utd shots map (Actual score Roma 3-2 MU)

xG Roma Manchester United Europa League Semifinal Second Leg 2021

0-1 Cavani goal xG 0.39
1-1 Dzeko goal xG 0.44
2-1 Cristiane goal xG 0.04
2-2 Cavani second goal 0.38
3-2 Telles own goal (no xG for an own goal)

Roma 3-2 MU Full Time Post Match Stats for comparison

Roma 3-2 Man Utd Stats 2021

