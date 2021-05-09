Declan Rice wearing glasses 2021 | Photo of Rice with spectacles watching Everton game

West Ham had injured midfielder Declan Rice watching their game against Everton from the stands, and the England star was spotted wearing specs and looking at his phone during the fixture. Rice was captured alongside Mark Noble- both key absentees in midfield as the Hammers started with Soucek and Lanzini in the centre of the park against the Toffees. Rice has often been linked with a move away to either Man Utd or Chelsea if the Hammers don’t qualify for European football.

Declan Rice glasses picture