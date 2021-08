Here is a look at the player ratings for Barca vs Atleti (May 8, 2021) from the big Spanish newspapers. Both goalkeepers fared quite well, but an opportunity missed for Barcelona in the title race with this goalless draw.

Diario Sport player ratings Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings FCB-Atleti 2021

Diario AS ratings Barca 0 Atletico Madrid 0