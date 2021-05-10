xG Arsenal WBA 1.16-1.89 May 9 2021 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map AFC West Brom

Here is a look at the xG stats from Arsenal vs West Brom (9 May, 2021). This was the game that also officially confirmed relegation for West Brom from the Premiership for 2020/21- they lost this fixture 3-1. However they did create more in terms of expected goals, as shown by the shots map and the stats below.
xG Arsenal 1.16-1.89 WBA shots map (Actual score Arsenal 3-1 Albion)
1-0 ESR goal xG 0.39
2-0 Pepe goal xG 0.04
2-1 Matheus goal xG 0.13
3-1 Willian goal xG 0.07
Full time post match stats Arsenal 3-1 West Bromwich Albion for comparison
