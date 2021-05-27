Newspaper Player Ratings Villarreal vs Manchester United 2021 Europa League Final- De Gea, Bruno, Pogba, Lindelof

By Soccer Blog | May 27, 2021

Here is a look at how the big Spanish and European newspapers gave their player ratings for the 2021 UEL final between Villarreal and Man Utd. Villarreal, coached by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, prevailed on penalties after the game had ended 1-1.

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings Europa League 2021 Final

4’s for both David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes from L’Equipe, who had Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw as MUFC’s best players on the evening.

Villarreal vs Man Utd 2021 Europa League Final Ratings

AS player ratings Villarreal MU UEL 2021

AS chose not to give Victor Lindelof a rating. Four Villarreal players, including Raul Albiol and Pau Torres, got three stars each.

Europa League Final Player Ratings 2021 AS Newspaper

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Villarreal 1-1 Man U

Four stars for McTominay from the MD newspaper. Solskjaer given a manager rating of only a single star though.

Villarreal MU Player Ratings 2021 UEL Final Mundo Deportivo

Diario Sport ratings Villarreal Man United

A 5.5/10 team rating for MU here.

Player Ratings Villarreal Man United 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites