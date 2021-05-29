xG Man City Chelsea Champions League Final 2021 | Expected Goals Stats UCL Final 2021

By Soccer Blog | May 29, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats and shots map for Man City vs Chelsea (Champions League Final, 29 May, 2021). Chelsea edged the game 1-0, and the final had just three shots on target between the two teams, as can be seen in the stats below.

xG Manchester City 0.57-1.25 Chelsea (Actual score MCFC 0-1 CFC)

xg Man City Chelsea Champions League Final 2021

0-1 Havertz match winning goal xG 0.36

Timo Werner’s 14th minute chance had a xG of 0.31 while Christian Pulisic’s 73rd minute chance had a xG of 0.33

Full time post match stats UCL Final 2021 for comparison

UCL Final 2021 Stats

