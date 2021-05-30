Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City Chelsea Champions League Final 2021- Dias, Stones, Kante, Werner

By Soccer Blog | May 30, 2021

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Man City v Chelsea (UCL Final 2021) from the big European newspapers. Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal (see xG stats for the 2021 Champions League final).

L’Equipe player ratings UCL Final Man City Chelsea May 29

Player Ratings Champions League Final 2021 L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings MCFC vs CFC 2021

UCL Final 2021 Player Ratings Manchester City v Chelsea

Diario Sport player ratings Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea Player Ratings 2021 May 29

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Man City-Chelsea 0-1

Man City vs Chelsea 2021 Player Ratings Champions League

