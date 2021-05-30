Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City Chelsea Champions League Final 2021- Dias, Stones, Kante, Werner

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Man City v Chelsea (UCL Final 2021) from the big European newspapers. Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal (see xG stats for the 2021 Champions League final).
L’Equipe player ratings UCL Final Man City Chelsea May 29
Diario AS player ratings MCFC vs CFC 2021
Diario Sport player ratings Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea
Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Man City-Chelsea 0-1
