Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City Chelsea Champions League Final 2021- Dias, Stones, Kante, Werner

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Man City v Chelsea (UCL Final 2021) from the big European newspapers. Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal (see xG stats for the 2021 Champions League final).

L’Equipe player ratings UCL Final Man City Chelsea May 29

Diario AS player ratings MCFC vs CFC 2021

Diario Sport player ratings Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Man City-Chelsea 0-1