Newspaper Player Ratings Germany 7-1 Latvia Friendly 2021- How did Havertz, Gosens, Muller play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs Latvia from the German newspapers. Die Mannschaft celebrated Manuel Neuer’s 100th cap in style as they routed Latvia 7-1.

Note– these ratings use the German system, so 1 is an excellent rating and 6 is poor. Excellent games for the likes of Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller, as can be seen below.

Bild player ratings Germany Latvia Friendly

Abendzeitung Munchen newspaper Germany player ratings vs Latvia 2021 Friendly