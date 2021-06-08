Newspaper Player Ratings Germany 7-1 Latvia Friendly 2021- How did Havertz, Gosens, Muller play?

By Soccer Blog | Jun 8, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs Latvia from the German newspapers. Die Mannschaft celebrated Manuel Neuer’s 100th cap in style as they routed Latvia 7-1.

Note– these ratings use the German system, so 1 is an excellent rating and 6 is poor. Excellent games for the likes of Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller, as can be seen below.

Bild player ratings Germany Latvia Friendly

Germany 7-1 Latvia Player Ratings 2021

Abendzeitung Munchen newspaper Germany player ratings vs Latvia 2021 Friendly

Germany player ratings vs Latvia 2021 Friendly

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites