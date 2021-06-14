xG Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 | Schick wonder goal xG 0.01 | Shots Map Post Match Stats

Click here for xG stats for England v Scotland Euro 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Scotland v Czech Republic (14 June 2021- Group D). The Czechs won the game 2-0 thanks to two Patrick Schick goals, one of which was an absolute worldie! Scotland did have their chances- most of them fell to Lyndon Dykes, who was unfortunately not as clinical as Schick on the afternoon.

xG Scotland 2.23-0.95 Czech Republic shots map (Actual score Scotland 0-2 Czech)

0-1 Patrick Schick header goal xG 0.09

0-2 Patrick Schick second goal xG 0.01 (1 in 100 would’ve scored this goal!)

Some other decent chances in Scotland v Czechs and their xG

5th minute McGinn chance xG 0.06 (blocked by defender)

18th minute Lyndon Dykes chance xG 0.08 (shoots wide)

32nd minute Robertson chance xG 0.05 (tipped over by Czech keeper)

16th minute Schick chance xG 0.06 (saved by Marshall)

46th minute Schick chance xG 0.09 (saved by Marshall)

62nd minute Dykes chance xG 0.57 (saved by Vaclik)

66th minute Dykes chance xG 0.40 (saved by Vaclik)

90th minute Krmencik chance xG 0.48 (saved by Marshall)

Full time post match stats Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic