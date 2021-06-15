xG France Germany Euro 2021 June 15 Group F | Expected Goals Shots Map & Post Match Stats

Click here for Germany Portugal xG stats Euro 2020 Group F

Click here for xG Hungary vs France Euro 2021 June 19

Click here for newspaper player ratings from France vs Germany (Bild, L’Equipe)

Also check out xG stats for all other Euro 2020 group games so far.

Here is a look at the xG stats from France vs Germany (Euro 2020, Group F; June 15, 2021). France won this game 1-0, with Mats Hummels scoring an early own goal. The French also had two goals (one a beauty from Kylian Mbappe and the other from Karim Benzema) disallowed for offside.

xG France 0.31-1.32 Germany shots map (Actual score France 1-0 Germany)

1-0 20th minute Hummels OG- no xG value for own goals

Some other notable chances in Germany-France and their xG

16th minute Pogba header chance xG 0.13

22nd minute Muller header chance xG 0.34

38th minute Gundogan chance xG 0.11

52nd minute Rabiot chance xG 0.06

54th minute Gnabry chance xG 0.42

56th minute Muller chance xG 0.08 (blocked by French defender)

Full time post match stats France vs Germany 1-0 for comparison

(France FT stats on left; Germany match stats on right)