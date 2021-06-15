xG Spain Sweden Euro 2021 June 14 Group E | Shots Map Expected Goals & Post Match Stats

By Soccer Blog | Jun 15, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Spain vs Sweden (Group E, Euro 2020- June 14). Spain dominated possession (85%) and made over 900 passes, but the game ended in a 0-0 draw. There were plenty of decent goal scoring chances according to the expected goals metric though, but their finishing was poor, and Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen was in excellent form.

xG Spain 2.57-1.17 Sweden shots map (Actual score Spain 0-0 Sweden)

Some key chances in Spain vs Sweden 0-0 and their xG

16th minute Dani Olmo header chance xG 0.45– saved by Olsen
23rd minute Koke chance xG 0.06– shoots wide
29th minute Koke chance xG 0.47– shoots high and over the bar
38th minute Morata chance xG 0.34– shoots wide
41st minute Isak chance xG 0.45– opportunity in the box
50th minute Morata chance xG 0.07– drills shot wide
61st minute Marcus Berg chance xG 0.62– doesn’t hit target from close range after some nice work from Isak
90th minute Moreno header chance xG 0.49- saved by Olsen

xG Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 Shots Map

Full time post match stats Spain 0-0 Sweden for comparison

Spain 0-0 Sweden Match Stats Euro 2021

  1. SS June 15, 2021 6:56 am

    How did Spain go from the likes of Villa and Torres to Morata?

    Such a big step down in quality.

    Absolutely superb for Sweden. Could’ve probably mirrored the Finland Denmark result if Berg or Isak had got their shot away.

  2. Sean June 15, 2021 12:20 pm

    Record for most possession stats in a Euro game, record for most passes (attempted and completed) by Enrique’s side, but still can’t score a goal!

