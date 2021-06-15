xG Spain Sweden Euro 2021 June 14 Group E | Shots Map Expected Goals & Post Match Stats

Click here for xG stats Sweden Slovakia 18 June 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Spain vs Sweden (Group E, Euro 2020- June 14). Spain dominated possession (85%) and made over 900 passes, but the game ended in a 0-0 draw. There were plenty of decent goal scoring chances according to the expected goals metric though, but their finishing was poor, and Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen was in excellent form.

xG Spain 2.57-1.17 Sweden shots map (Actual score Spain 0-0 Sweden)

Some key chances in Spain vs Sweden 0-0 and their xG

16th minute Dani Olmo header chance xG 0.45– saved by Olsen

23rd minute Koke chance xG 0.06– shoots wide

29th minute Koke chance xG 0.47– shoots high and over the bar

38th minute Morata chance xG 0.34– shoots wide

41st minute Isak chance xG 0.45– opportunity in the box

50th minute Morata chance xG 0.07– drills shot wide

61st minute Marcus Berg chance xG 0.62– doesn’t hit target from close range after some nice work from Isak

90th minute Moreno header chance xG 0.49- saved by Olsen

Full time post match stats Spain 0-0 Sweden for comparison