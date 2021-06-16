Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs France Euro 2021- How did Pogba, Ginter, Havertz play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs France from the big European newspapers- France based L’Equipe, Germany based Bild and Spain based Diario AS.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs France Euro 2021

L’Equipe had Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane as the best French players, giving both of them a 8/10 rating. They however did not like the performance of referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, giving him a ref rating of just 3/10.

Diario AS player ratings Germany-France EM 2021

Mats Hummels not given a rating for the game by Spanish paper AS.

Bild player ratings Germany-France (note- 1 is a good rating, 6 is bad here)