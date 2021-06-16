Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs France Euro 2021- How did Pogba, Ginter, Havertz play?

By Soccer Blog | Jun 16, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs France from the big European newspapers- France based L’Equipe, Germany based Bild and Spain based Diario AS.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs France Euro 2021

L’Equipe had Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane as the best French players, giving both of them a 8/10 rating. They however did not like the performance of referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, giving him a ref rating of just 3/10.

L'Equipe player ratings France Germany Euro 2021

Diario AS player ratings Germany-France EM 2021

Mats Hummels not given a rating for the game by Spanish paper AS.

Germany vs France Player Ratings Euro 2020 AS Newspaper

Bild player ratings Germany-France (note- 1 is a good rating, 6 is bad here)

Bild Player Ratings Germany France Euro 2021

